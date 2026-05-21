NEET paper leak case: Five sent to judicial custody till June 2

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday sent five accused in the NEET-UG 2026 exam paper leak case to judicial custody till June 2 and extended the CBI custody of one accused.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta allowed the agency’s plea seeking judicial custody till June 2 of five accused persons -- Mangilal Khatik, Vikas Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Yash Yadav and Dhananjay Lokhande. Judge Gupta also allowed five more days of custodial interrogation of the accused, Shubham Khairnar.

Meanwhile, the federal agency sought signature specimens of two accused—Manisha Mandhare and Shivraj Motegaonkar.

Shivraj Motegaonkar, who runs Renukai Chemistry Classes (RCC), was arrested on Sunday evening after CBI recovered a leaked question paper of the examination held on May 3 from his mobile phone during searches at his premises, officials said. Motegaonkar was allegedly an “active member of the organised gang” involved in the leakage and circulation of NEET UG 2026 exam.

Retired chemistry professor P V Kulkarni, who was earlier arrested by the CBI for leaking the NEET exam paper, is suspected of having provided the paper to Motegaonkar. Kulkarni was part of the NEET exam paper selection committee.

The NEET-UG examination conducted on May 3 was cancelled and a re-exam ordered— slated for June 21—amid widespread allegations of paper leak. The examination was conducted across more than 551 cities and over 5,500 centres in the country this year.