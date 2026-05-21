Pharmacists’ strike disrupts medicine supply

NEW DELHI: Delhi residents faced mounting inconvenience on Wednesday as a nationwide chemist strike disrupted access to medicines, while an upcoming strike by auto and cab drivers threatened to affect daily commuting across the national capital.

The nationwide protest, called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), led to the closure of several retail medical stores across Delhi.

Chemist shops in areas such as Palam, Mayur Vihar, Shahdara, Rohini, Yusuf Sarai, Daryaganj and Malviya Nagar remained shut throughout the day. Shops outside Sir Ganga Ram Hospital were also largely closed, causing inconvenience to patients and attendants seeking medicines.

The strike was organised against the rapid expansion of online pharmacies, which traditional chemists claim are hurting their businesses through steep discounts and aggressive pricing. Retail pharmacy owners said small offline stores were unable to compete with e-commerce platforms offering medicines at significantly lower prices.

Chemist associations also expressed concern over alleged weak prescription verification systems followed by some online pharmacies. According to them, the sale of regulated medicines without proper checks could compromise patient safety, while offline stores continue to follow strict documentation and regulatory norms.

The impact of the shutdown was visible on the ground. Vanij, a 19-year-old resident, said he had gone to buy medicines for his grandmother but found nearby medical stores closed due to the strike.