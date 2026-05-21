Pharmacists’ strike disrupts medicine supply

NEW DELHI: Delhi residents faced mounting inconvenience on Wednesday as a nationwide chemist strike disrupted access to medicines, while an upcoming strike by auto and cab drivers threatened to affect daily commuting across the national capital.
The nationwide protest, called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), led to the closure of several retail medical stores across Delhi.
Chemist shops in areas such as Palam, Mayur Vihar, Shahdara, Rohini, Yusuf Sarai, Daryaganj and Malviya Nagar remained shut throughout the day. Shops outside Sir Ganga Ram Hospital were also largely closed, causing inconvenience to patients and attendants seeking medicines.
The strike was organised against the rapid expansion of online pharmacies, which traditional chemists claim are hurting their businesses through steep discounts and aggressive pricing. Retail pharmacy owners said small offline stores were unable to compete with e-commerce platforms offering medicines at significantly lower prices.
Chemist associations also expressed concern over alleged weak prescription verification systems followed by some online pharmacies. According to them, the sale of regulated medicines without proper checks could compromise patient safety, while offline stores continue to follow strict documentation and regulatory norms.
The impact of the shutdown was visible on the ground. Vanij, a 19-year-old resident, said he had gone to buy medicines for his grandmother but found nearby medical stores closed due to the strike.
Another resident, Kuljeet Kaur, criticised the protest, saying people could require medicines during emergencies at any time. “Ultimately, these pharmacists encouraged many people to order medicines online. Ironically, they are protesting against that fact,” she said.
Despite the bandh, several Jan Aushadhi Kendras and a few private chemist shops remained operational. BJD MP Sasmit Patra welcomed the move and said the government should engage with chemist associations to ensure traditional pharmacy businesses are not adversely affected by the growth of e-pharmacies.
Adding to public concerns, Delhi is also likely to witness transport disruptions from May 21 to May 23 as auto and cab drivers have announced a strike over rising Compressed Natural Gas prices and increasing operational expenses.
Drivers said continuous hikes in fuel prices were severely affecting their earnings and forcing them to increase fares. CNG prices in Delhi have risen to nearly Rs 77 per kilogram, putting additional financial pressure on drivers.
Cab driver Angkit Joshi said even a minor increase in fuel rates compels drivers to raise fares by Rs 1-2 per kilometre. He warned that commuters could face vehicle shortages if the protest continues.
Commuters are already feeling the burden. Ananya Gulati, a student and regular auto commuter, said the fare for her 21-km journey had increased from around Rs 240 to nearly Rs 350 following recent fare hikes.