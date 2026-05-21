Rs 40 crore cyber racket unearthed in Delhi, 35 held

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested 35 cyber fraud accused and preventively bound down 54 others during a month-long crackdown in the western district, officials said. Police said 34 major cyber fraud cases were solved and a fraud network involving nearly Rs 40 crore was exposed.

DCP Darade Sharad Bhaskar said dedicated teams carried out interstate raids across Jharkhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Delhi. Investigators tracked organised cyber networks involved in routing cheated money through mule accounts, layered transactions and cryptocurrency channels

Police recovered Rs 14.18 lakh cash, 359 SIM cards, 218 ATM cards, 88 phones and other materials.