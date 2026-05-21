Sweltering summer heat pushes pets, stray animals to the brink

NEW DELHI: As Delhi continues to battle an intense heatwave, another crisis is unfolding quietly on the streets, in homes, and inside veterinary clinics, animals are struggling to survive the brutal summer heat.
According to veterinarians in the city, every year, the number of heat-related illnesses among pets and stray animals rises sharply as temperatures climb.
From dehydration and heat strokes to burnt paws, skin infections, exhaustion, and loss of appetite, animals are increasingly becoming vulnerable victims of extreme weather conditions.
Dr Ashwini Verma from CP Vet said veterinary clinics witness a noticeable spike in such cases during summer months.
“Animals suffer heavily because their bodies are unable to regulate heat efficiently during prolonged exposure to high temperatures. Pets that spend time outdoors often arrive at clinics dehydrated and visibly distressed,” he added.
The heat does not only affect larger animals. Rabbits, cats, and other smaller pets are equally vulnerable. Namika Yadav, owner of two rabbits, said, “Summers leave them weak, lethargic, and dehydrated.”
Pet owners are also witnessing major behavioural changes in their animals. Saif Anwar, who owns three cats, including a Siberian breed with thick fur, said the scorching weather becomes unbearable for them. Maintaining a cool environment throughout the day is a challenge but necessary to ensure their comfort and health.
For stray animals, however, survival is far more difficult. Animal welfare worker Xia Anwar says dehydration among stray animals frequently leads to exhaustion, illness, and critical medical emergencies.