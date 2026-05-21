Sweltering summer heat pushes pets, stray animals to the brink

NEW DELHI: As Delhi continues to battle an intense heatwave, another crisis is unfolding quietly on the streets, in homes, and inside veterinary clinics, animals are struggling to survive the brutal summer heat.

According to veterinarians in the city, every year, the number of heat-related illnesses among pets and stray animals rises sharply as temperatures climb.

From dehydration and heat strokes to burnt paws, skin infections, exhaustion, and loss of appetite, animals are increasingly becoming vulnerable victims of extreme weather conditions.

Dr Ashwini Verma from CP Vet said veterinary clinics witness a noticeable spike in such cases during summer months.

“Animals suffer heavily because their bodies are unable to regulate heat efficiently during prolonged exposure to high temperatures. Pets that spend time outdoors often arrive at clinics dehydrated and visibly distressed,” he added.

The heat does not only affect larger animals. Rabbits, cats, and other smaller pets are equally vulnerable. Namika Yadav, owner of two rabbits, said, “Summers leave them weak, lethargic, and dehydrated.”