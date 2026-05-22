7L ration cards cancelled, income eligibility may go up to Rs 2.5L/year

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has cancelled around 7.72 lakh “invalid” ration cards after an audit of the public distribution system and is preparing to raise the annual income eligibility limit for fresh beneficiaries to Rs 2.5 lakh, CM Rekha Gupta said on Thursday.

Gupta said in view of the vacancies, fresh online applications for new ration cards and inclusion of family members have been opened through the e-District portal from May 15. “In Delhi, no ration cards were issued in the last 13 years,” she said.

She said 7,71,384 ineligible and bogus beneficiaries were identified during the audit. Of these, 6,46,123 beneficiaries were found to be above the prescribed income limit and therefore, ineligible for subsidised ration. Another 95,682 beneficiaries hadn’t availed a ration for a year, 6,185 deceased continued to remain on ration records, while 23,394 beneficiaries were found to be drawing benefits from multiple locations.

The CM said the government has increased the annual family income eligibility limit for ration cards from `1 lakh to `1.20 lakh, and is now considering a further hike to `2.50 lakh to bring more poor families under the welfare net. The proposal is expected to be cleared in the next cabinet meeting, she said.

Gupta said the ration distribution system is being modernised. Under the new framework, applicants will be required to submit Aadhaar cards, proof of residence and the latest income certificate for verification.