Air India flight declares emergency at Delhi airport, lands safely after engine fire alert

An Air India flight travelling from Bengaluru to Delhi declared a full emergency at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after the cockpit crew received an engine fire indication during final approach, before landing safely in the national capital on May 21 (Thursday).

The flight A1 2802, with 171 passengers on board, landed safely on runway 29R around 9.30 pm

The pilots on board had alerted the ATC at Delhi after receiving a fire alert warning for one of its engines. The cockpit crew declared a full emergency for the plane, an Airbus A320 aircraft.

In a statement, the airline said that during the aircraft's final approach to Delhi, the cockpit crew received an alert regarding a fire warning from one of the engines. The alert was later confirmed.

"The crew followed all standard operating procedures and safely landed the aircraft at Delhi airport. All passengers and crew members are safe and disembarked normally, " the statement added. Air India said it was immediately initiating a full investigation into the cause of the incident in coordination with the relevant regulatory authorities. We are committed to sharing further verified information as soon as it becomes available. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority,” it further said.The DGCA has been alerted about the incident .

This was the second incident on Thursday involving an Air India flight. Earlier, another of the airline's flights suffered a tailstrike during landing at Bengaluru airport.