Bakrid sacrifices only at places designated by government, Says Kapil Mishra

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Bakrid festivities, the Delhi government has directed officials to ensure strict compliance with laws related to animal welfare.

Delhi Development Minister Kapil Mishra, during a review meeting on Thursday, said that stringent action must be taken against illegal transportation of animals, illegal slaughter and any form of cruelty towards animals.

The minister said, “In order to ensure animal welfare and public hygiene during Bakrid, permission for sacrifice should be allowed only at authorised and designated locations.”

He also directed that the complete ban on the slaughter or sacrifice of cows, calves, camels and other prohibited animals must be strictly enforced. Animal protection is not only a legal responsibility but also a cultural and moral duty, he said.

He directed that sacrifice, buying and selling of animals in public spaces is completely illegal and immediate action should be taken on complaints. “Disposal after sacrifice must be carried out strictly in accordance with prescribed safety standards, with coordinated monitoring by the departments concerned,” he added.

Minister plans awareness drive

A public awareness campaign was planned, and the minister said that information on animal welfare laws and civic duties should be disseminated through posters, social media among others so that sensitivity towards animals can be enhanced.