Blurred answer sheets fuel concerns over CBSE re-evaluation process

NEW DELHI: Even after the CBSE re-evaluation portal resumed functioning on Wednesday, many Class 12 students continued to face issues related to blurred answer sheet copies, payment failures and technical glitches, keeping frustration over the process alive on Thursday.

“The website is definitely working better now, but students are still facing issues while checking answer sheets and completing payments,” said Aarav Bansal, a Class 12 student from Indraprastha School.

Several students who accessed photocopies of their evaluated answer books claimed that some pages appeared blurred or unclear, making it difficult to properly review answers before applying for verification or re-evaluation. “Students are paying to access these answer sheets, so the copies should at least be readable,” said Aayushi Verma, a student from Delhi.

Apart from blurred answer sheets, several users also reported payment-related problems. Some students alleged that money was deducted from their accounts while the portal either froze midway or failed to reflect successful submission of applications.