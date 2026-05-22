DDA gives 15-day relief to Yamuna Bazaar residents

NEW DELHI: Two weeks after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued an eviction notice to residents of 310 dwellings of Delhi’s Yamuna Bazar, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has also issued another public notice directing all “unauthorised occupants/encroachers” living along Yamuna Bazaar to vacate the area within 15 days.

They also warned that failure to comply could lead to demolition and removal action without further notice.

On Tuesday, the High Court dismissed a plea challenging the eviction notices issued to the families in the Yamuna Bazar area. The DDA notice was issued three days before the HC order, which is on May 15.

Earlier, the DDMA notice which was issued on May 7 gave 15 days of time to the residents, which will be over on May 22. However, with the latest notice from the DDA, the residents have time till May 30.

The notice has been addressed to occupants residing between Ghat No. 2 and Ghat No. 32 near Yamuna Bazaar and concerns land identified as part of the Yamuna floodplain and O-Zone area.

According to the notice, authorities have reported that certain persons are in unauthorised possession of government land falling within the Yamuna floodplain in Revenue Estate Bela. The land has been described as government land under DDA jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, on the ground there is not much panic visible as residents continue to live their lives normally without any signs of packing bags and belongings.

Seven days to submit objections

The notice said that occupants seeking to challenge the action have been given seven days to submit objections or representations before the office. The notice also mentioned that the floodplain area is an ecologically sensitive zone and should remain free of encroachment in accordance with planning provisions and directions issued by courts.