Higher rates, low availability: Protest disrupts commuter mobility in capital

NEW DELHI: Auto-rickshaw and commercial vehicle unions across Delhi-NCR kicked off their three-day strike on Thursday, citing rising fuel prices, increasing operational costs, and unsustainable commission structures imposed by ride-hailing platforms such as Uber, Ola, and Rapido.
The travel across several parts of the capital was apparently disrupted, leaving office-goers and college students struggling to secure rides, particularly during peak hours.
Many commuters reported longer wait times, reduced availability of autos and cabs booked via app-based aggregators, and inconsistent fares.
“A ride from Chanakyapuri to Satya Niketan cost me Rs 100 today. Usually, even during peak hours, I pay around Rs 70,” said Aayushi, a college student in Delhi University’s South Campus area. Shivin Bhargava faced a steeper increase. “I paid Rs 160 for an auto to travel from South Campus to Saket, whereas the same route usually costs me about Rs 80,” he said.
For others, the issue wasn’t just the pricing but availability. “Ever since the protest was announced, getting an auto has become extremely difficult, even for very short distances,” said Harsh Malhotra from Faridabad. “The fares are still high despite the shortage, and most drivers are refusing shorter routes altogether.”
Saba Taherypour from Gurgaon also reported facing similar issues with ride availability and fluctuating prices during the day. Even the Uber and Ola cabs, which were available with much waiting, showed extra prices. From ITO to Mayur Vihar, which generally costs Rs 150-180, the charges on Thursday went up to as high as Rs 200-245.
Transport unions argued that the strike has become necessary due to mounting fuel costs and declining earnings for drivers working through app-based services. Many drivers have long demanded fare revisions and lower platform commissions, claiming that current earnings are no longer sustainable amid rising living expenses.
With only the first day of the strike completed, many commuters said that the travel disruptions could intensify over the next two days. Several daily travellers also pointed out that repeated small fare increases over the years have gradually added to the financial burden of commuting in Delhi-NCR, particularly for students and office workers who rely on public transport every day.