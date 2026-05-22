Higher rates, low availability: Protest disrupts commuter mobility in capital

NEW DELHI: Auto-rickshaw and commercial vehicle unions across Delhi-NCR kicked off their three-day strike on Thursday, citing rising fuel prices, increasing operational costs, and unsustainable commission structures imposed by ride-hailing platforms such as Uber, Ola, and Rapido.

The travel across several parts of the capital was apparently disrupted, leaving office-goers and college students struggling to secure rides, particularly during peak hours.

Many commuters reported longer wait times, reduced availability of autos and cabs booked via app-based aggregators, and inconsistent fares.

“A ride from Chanakyapuri to Satya Niketan cost me Rs 100 today. Usually, even during peak hours, I pay around Rs 70,” said Aayushi, a college student in Delhi University’s South Campus area. Shivin Bhargava faced a steeper increase. “I paid Rs 160 for an auto to travel from South Campus to Saket, whereas the same route usually costs me about Rs 80,” he said.

For others, the issue wasn’t just the pricing but availability. “Ever since the protest was announced, getting an auto has become extremely difficult, even for very short distances,” said Harsh Malhotra from Faridabad. “The fares are still high despite the shortage, and most drivers are refusing shorter routes altogether.”