Rainwater harvesting to be revived at 75 schools to produce 50 cr litres a year

NEW DELHI: In a major push for water conservation, the Delhi government has decided to revive and operationalise rainwater harvesting systems in 75 CM Shri Schools across the capital. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said the initiative is expected to create an annual rainwater harvesting capacity of nearly 50 crore litres.

The Chief Minister said the move aims to strengthen rainwater conservation, improve groundwater recharge and promote awareness about water conservation among students and local communities. A comprehensive audit of rainwater harvesting infrastructure in all 75 schools has already been completed.

The government will implement the ‘Ehsaas’ model, approved by the Delhi Jal Board in 2021, which is known for its low cost, minimal space requirement and near-zero maintenance. Under the model, rainwater collected from rooftops will be filtered and channelled into storage units and borewells to recharge groundwater and revive dry borewells.

The audit found that while most schools had rainwater harvesting systems, many had remained non-functional for years due to poor maintenance. Several pits were clogged with silt, plastic waste and debris, while rainwater at many locations was flowing directly into drains.

To address these issues, the government has prepared a corrective action plan that includes desilting pits, replacing filter media, improving drainage connections and installing effective rooftop harvesting systems. The Chief Minister said school rooftops alone could conserve nearly 13 crore litres of rainwater annually, while the total catchment capacity of the 75 schools could reach around 50 crore litres each year. A dedicated maintenance budget will also be provided for all schools.