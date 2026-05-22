Scammers hand out fake Census forms

NEW DELHI: A new scam has hit the capital related to Census 2027. Even as senior Census officials clarified that the upcoming Census exercise will be conducted completely online and does not involve any paperwork, fraudulent forms resembling a Census survey document are being circulated in the city.

According to the sources, reports have emerged of some households in north-east and east Delhi where the residents were handed printed forms seeking details of their housing conditions, family members, ownership status, drinking water, toilets, cooking fuel and electronic devices.

Sources termed the form fake and cautioned residents against sharing personal information with unidentified individuals. The Census process is fully digital, and no paper forms are being used for data collection, said the officials, warning citizens not to hand over sensitive information to anyone. The official said that mobile phones are being used primarily by the enumerators and supervisors.

According to them, the form circulating in some localities carries columns seeking extensive socio-economic details, including mobile phone ownership, internet access, vehicles and housing facilities. Residents were advised to verify the identity of any person claiming to be associated with the census exercise and to rely only on official government communication regarding the enumeration process.