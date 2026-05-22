Stephen’s faculty move draws flak

NEW DELHI: St Stephen’s College has come under fresh scrutiny after outgoing principal John Varghese was listed as a faculty member in the college’s Department of English ahead of his retirement later this month.

According to the college website, Varghese’s name appears in the faculty list of the Department of English, while his designation continues to be shown as principal.

The development has triggered criticism from several teachers of University of Delhi, who questioned the legality of appointing a retired principal as a professor after superannuation.

Some faculty members described the move as unusual and argued that there is no explicit provision under University Grants Commission (UGC) rules allowing a retired principal to be directly appointed as a professor after retirement. Others said such a decision could become another point of contention in the continuing differences between the university administration and the minority institution.

However, college sources pointed to the constitutional protections available to minority educational institutions under Article 30(1) of the Constitution. The provision grants minorities the right to establish and administer educational institutions of their choice.

One university source said minority institutions enjoy substantial autonomy in appointments, subject to institutional statutes and academic regulations. Sources familiar with the matter added that minority institutions may appoint qualified retired academicians on a contractual basis, provided age limits and university norms are followed. In many higher educational institutions, contractual re-employment is permitted up to the age of 70.