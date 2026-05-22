Woman, son found murdered inside Govindpuri home, robbery suspected

NEW DELHI: A 38-year-old woman and her minor son were found murdered with multiple stab injuries inside their house in southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri area in the early hours of Thursday, a police official said. Investigators suspect robbery may be one of the motives, as cash and jewellery were found missing from the residence.

According to police, a PCR call regarding the double murder was received at Govindpuri police station at around 1.11 am. Police teams immediately rushed to the house located in Govindpuri near Kalkaji.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said the bodies were discovered by the woman’s husband, Vishnu Sahu, a fruit and vegetable vendor, who returned home at around 12.30 am after work. He found the front door latched from outside and, on entering the house, found his wife and son lying dead. The victims were identified as Sharda Sahu, a homemaker, and her 13-year-old son, a Class 7 student.

During inspection of the crime scene, police found that cash and jewellery were missing from almirahs. Crime and forensic science laboratory teams examined the spot and collected evidence. A case under Sections 103 and 309(6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered.

Police said CCTV footage from the area has been obtained and some persons seen in the footage are being identified. Investigators are examining multiple angles, including robbery and the possibility that the accused were known to the victims. “The entry appears friendly as of now,” an officer said.

Family members alleged that gold ornaments and cash worth several lakh rupees were stolen. Vishnu’s relatives said the woman and her son had been stabbed multiple times