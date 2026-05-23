Centre asks Delhi Gymkhana Club to hand over premises by June 5

NEW DELHI: Nearly 100 years after a 27.3-acre plot was leased to the Delhi Gymkhana Club, the Centre has initiated the process of reclaiming the land located in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi on Safdarjung Road.

The Land and Development Office (L&DO), functioning under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), has asked the club, one of the country’s oldest, to hand over the premises by June 5, stating that the land is required for “strengthening and securing defence infrastructure” and for “other vital public security purposes.”

“It has been determined that the said premises, located in a highly sensitive and strategic area of Delhi, is critically required for the strengthening and securing of defence infrastructure and other vital public security purposes. The land is essential to fulfil urgent institutional needs, governance infrastructure and public-interest projects, integrated with the resumption of adjoining government lands,” an L&DO letter sent to the club secretary on Friday stated.

The sprawling club premises are located adjacent to the Prime Minister’s residence on Lok Kalyan Marg.

According to the letter, the L&DO exercised powers conferred under Clause 4 of the lease deed to terminate the agreement and ordered re-entry of the premises with immediate effect.

“Upon such re-entry, the entire plot of land measuring 27.3 acres, along with all buildings, standing erections, structures, lawns, and fittings thereon, shall vest absolutely in the lessor, i.e., the President of India, through the Land & Development Office… The premises shall be taken over by the L&DO office on June 5, 2026,” the communication stated.

The club has also been directed to hand over peaceful possession of the premises to representatives of the department.

The land was originally leased to the club when it was known as the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd. No immediate response was available from the club or its office-bearers. However, some members are reportedly planning to move court against the order.