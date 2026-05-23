Massive fire erupts at furniture market in northeast Delhi, locals allege delay in response by firefighters

A massive fire erupted at a furniture market in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park late on Friday night, causing severe damage to several shops and resulting in losses worth lakhs of rupees.

According to officials, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Firefighting operations continued through the night. Visuals from the spot showed rows of shops reduced to ashes.

Angry locals pelted stones at fire tenders during the firefighting operation over alleged delay in response to the blaze.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS), however, rejected the allegations.

According to the DFS officials, the fire erupted at the furniture market near New Seelampur metro station and spread rapidly due to the presence of highly combustible material such as wooden furniture and plywood, a DFS official said.

A DFS official said the department received the information about the blaze at 11.57 pm and fire tenders were dispatched immediately.

"The fire was later categorised as a medium category blaze. Wooden furniture and plywood were the main combustible materials at the site. Nearly 25-26 fire tenders were deployed to douse the fire," the official said.