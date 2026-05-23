Massive tribal mobilisation in Delhi as ‘delisting bill’ debate sparks national controversy

AHMEDABAD: A massive tribal mobilisation is set to shake the national capital on May 24 as lakhs of tribal communities from across India gather at Delhi’s historic Red Fort grounds to demand the passage of the controversial ‘Delisting Bill’. The rally, organised under the banner of the Janjati Suraksha Manch on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, has triggered an intense political and social debate over tribal identity, reservation rights and religious conversion.

In what is being projected as one of the largest tribal mobilisations in recent years, tribal organisations from across the country have united on a single platform, turning Delhi into the centre of a decisive battle over identity, culture and constitutional rights. Under the banner of the Janjati Suraksha Manch, lakhs of tribal men and women are expected to assemble at the historic Red Fort grounds on May 24 to push for the passage of the long-debated ‘Delisting Bill’ in Parliament.

The mega gathering is being organised on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda, but behind the cultural celebrations lies a sharp political message. Tribal organisations claim the movement is not merely about reservation, but about protecting the “original existence, customs and worship traditions” of tribal society, which they allege are under threat due to increasing religious conversions in tribal regions.

The atmosphere in Gujarat has turned especially charged ahead of the rally, with nearly 6,000 tribal activists and leaders from multiple districts heading to Delhi to join what organisers are calling a “historic movement for tribal survival”.

Giving details of the mobilisation, Janjati Kalyan Ashram Gujarat Province General Secretary Yogesh Gamit said lakhs of tribals from every corner of the country are converging on Delhi for the gathering.

“Three special trains have been arranged from Gujarat alone. Two of them have already departed from Godhra and Bharuch with thousands of tribal brothers and sisters heading to Delhi,” he said.

The scale of the mobilisation became visible in South Gujarat on Friday, where more than 2,000 tribals from five districts, along with participants from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, assembled at the historic Ramji Temple in Navsari. What began as a religious and cultural congregation soon transformed into a massive show of strength as participants marched in a grand rally from the temple to Navsari Railway Station before boarding a special train to Delhi.