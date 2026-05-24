Double murder accused held after encounter

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old man was arrested after a brief police encounter for allegedly murdering his cousin and her 13-year-old son in southeast Delhi’s Tughlakabad Extension, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Saurabh Sahu of Sangam Vihar, allegedly stabbed Sharda Sahu and her son to death. Police said the woman had often counselled him against his drug addiction and criminal activities, which allegedly led to resentment.

The crime came to light when the woman’s husband, returned home after midnight and found the bodies with multiple stab wounds.

Investigators analysed CCTV footage, call records and local intelligence inputs, which led them to Saurabh. Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap near Ghati Wala Park and apprehended him after an exchange of fire. One bullet hit a sub-inspector’s bulletproof jacket.