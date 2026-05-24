Light rain brings brief relief to capital

NEW DELHI: The capital woke up to cloudy skies, light rain and gusty winds on Saturday, bringing residents brief relief from the intense heat that has gripped the NCR for weeks. Temperatures dipped slightly and the city was placed under an orange alert for thunderstorms and dust storms.

According to the IMD, parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed light rain, thunderstorms and dust storm activity due to weather disturbances over northwest India. Strong winds accompanied the showers, while visibility at Palam airport dropped from 3,500 metres to 1,500 metres within an hour during a dust storm.

Despite the respite, the IMD said heatwave conditions are likely to continue until May 28. Data recorded till 8.30 am showed Ridge received 0.2 mm rainfall and Pusa 2 mm. Forecasters said temperatures are expected to rise again from Sunday, with heatwave conditions persisting through the coming week.