Petrol inches towards Rs 100 mark in city after fresh hike

NEW DELHI: Petrol prices in Delhi came within touching distance of the Rs 100-per-litre mark on Saturday after the latest hike pushed rates to Rs 99.51 per litre. The 87-paise increase, part of a series of recent revisions, brought the city to the brink of crossing the psychological threshold.
The sharp rise followed an extended period of stability. From January to early May, petrol prices had remained largely unchanged at around Rs 94.70 per litre. The trend shifted abruptly on May 15, when rates were increased by Rs 3 in a single revision.
Since then, Delhi has witnessed five consecutive hikes, including smaller revisions on May 19 and May 21, culminating in Saturday’s increase. In less than ten days, petrol prices have risen by nearly Rs 5 per litre. The cumulative increase in Delhi since the first revision stands at Rs 4.74 per litre for petrol and Rs 4.82 per litre for diesel. Diesel in the capital now costs Rs 92.49 per litre.
With prices now hovering just below Rs 100, commuters and transport workers are bracing for a likely breach of the milestone if the upward trend continues. The rising fuel prices have also intensified tensions among transport workers in the capital.
Many cab and taxi drivers, already struggling with high operating costs, recently went on strike demanding relief from frequent fuel price hikes. Driver unions argued that the steady increase in petrol and diesel prices was significantly reducing their earnings, making it difficult to sustain daily operations without a revision in fares.
“We were already under pressure, and now, with petrol almost at Rs 100, it is becoming unviable,” said a cab driver. The latest hike on Saturday has only added to their concerns, with many warning of renewed protests if prices continue to rise.
One of the cab drivers, Kushal Ram, said, “We are all so troubled. Prices of CNG, diesel and petrol have increased, but taxi fares have not increased at all. We are not even able to pay the instalments of our car.”
On the increase in petrol and diesel prices, AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Saturday, “The biggest reason why India’s economy is declining in many ways is that the government failed to do the work it should have done for AI and the semiconductor industry over the last 10 years.
Now, because of this, the value of the rupee is falling. Petrol, diesel and other essentials are all getting more expensive. The government needs to take concrete steps to instil confidence among the public. If it is merely spreading melodies, then it needs to become serious.”
The last major nationwide revision in petrol and diesel prices before the 2026 hikes came on May 21–22, 2022, when the Centre cut excise duty to ease inflationary pressure caused by rising global crude oil prices. Petrol prices in Delhi fell by about Rs 8.69 per litre to Rs 96.72, while diesel prices dropped by around Rs 7.05 per litre to Rs 89.62.
In 2023, fuel prices remained largely unchanged in Delhi. On March 15, 2024, petrol and diesel prices in Delhi were again reduced by Rs 2 per litre each after nearly two years without any revision. Petrol prices fell from Rs 96.72 to Rs 94.72 per litre, while diesel prices dropped from Rs 89.62 to Rs 87.62 per litre.