Petrol inches towards Rs 100 mark in city after fresh hike

NEW DELHI: Petrol prices in Delhi came within touching distance of the Rs 100-per-litre mark on Saturday after the latest hike pushed rates to Rs 99.51 per litre. The 87-paise increase, part of a series of recent revisions, brought the city to the brink of crossing the psychological threshold.

The sharp rise followed an extended period of stability. From January to early May, petrol prices had remained largely unchanged at around Rs 94.70 per litre. The trend shifted abruptly on May 15, when rates were increased by Rs 3 in a single revision.

Since then, Delhi has witnessed five consecutive hikes, including smaller revisions on May 19 and May 21, culminating in Saturday’s increase. In less than ten days, petrol prices have risen by nearly Rs 5 per litre. The cumulative increase in Delhi since the first revision stands at Rs 4.74 per litre for petrol and Rs 4.82 per litre for diesel. Diesel in the capital now costs Rs 92.49 per litre.

With prices now hovering just below Rs 100, commuters and transport workers are bracing for a likely breach of the milestone if the upward trend continues. The rising fuel prices have also intensified tensions among transport workers in the capital.

Many cab and taxi drivers, already struggling with high operating costs, recently went on strike demanding relief from frequent fuel price hikes. Driver unions argued that the steady increase in petrol and diesel prices was significantly reducing their earnings, making it difficult to sustain daily operations without a revision in fares.