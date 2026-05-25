36 families in Harsh Vihar get power connections after eight-year wait

NEW DELHI: After waiting nearly eight years for regular electricity supply, 36 families living in Harsh Vihar’s A-3 block in northeast Delhi’s Gokulpuri area have finally started receiving power connections following the intervention of CMRekha Gupta, officials said.

The issue was raised by residents during a public grievance hearing, where they informed the CM that several families had been awaiting regular power connections since 2018. Taking note of the matter, Gupta directed the concerned officials to act immediately and ensure coordination among all agencies to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Officials said around 50 to 60 houses had been constructed in the locality by 2018 and many families had already moved in. However, regular electricity supply could not be provided as land was not available for the Electric Sub-Station (ESS) required for power infrastructure. As a result, most residents lived without electricity connections, while some depended on temporary arrangements.

Following the CM’s intervention, the required land for installation of a transformer was made available and coordination was established among all stakeholders. The power distribution company subsequently installed the transformer and expanded the electricity network across the area on a mission mode. Electrification work has now been completed and electricity meters are being installed for eligible applicants. Most demand notes have already been issued, officials said.

On Sunday, Gupta met the 36 beneficiary families at Jan Seva Sadan. The residents thanked her, saying the resolution of the long-pending issue had brought relief and renewed hope to their lives.

Provide electricity to remaining eligible families: CM

The CM reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that basic services, including electricity, water, roads and sewerage, reach every resident and directed officials to provide connections to the remaining eligible families within the stipulated timeframe.