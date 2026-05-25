Beyond 'Metro Day' optics, government must do reality checks

Today would be Second Metro Day which would be followed up by the Delhi government as part of the austerity measures on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Last Monday Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her ministerial colleagues had taken metro ride with a lot of “fanfare” encouraging people to take the train to their places of work and other destinations.

While the reels and videos showed ministers and officials travelling by Metro, they did not reveal how they reached the stations from their residences. The footage included cabinet members using the shuttle service between Indraprastha Metro Station and the Delhi Secretariat, the only fully functional shuttle route in the Metro network.

Metro no wonder is a world class service but what dithers large number of people from using it is the last mile connectivity. The government may agree or not, it’s the wobbling e-rickshaws, the most unsafe mode of transport, which provides the last mile connectivity on the metro network. There was a video of Education Minister Ashish Sood taking the e-rickshaw from Karkardooma Metro station to his place of meeting in East Delhi.

Other than the last mile connectivity, there are issues like unmanaged parking lots, long queues for checking, long distances to be walked on the interchange stations and lastly the Metro services itself getting unpredictable in the extreme weather conditions, also discourage people from taking the Metro and use their ‘trusted’ personal vehicles.