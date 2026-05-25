Delhi government approves Rs 1,000 crore for Yamuna rejuvenation, water and sewage infrastructure

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has approved a series of projects worth over Rs 1,000 crore aimed at rejuvenating the Yamuna River, cleaning the Najafgarh drain and strengthening the capital’s water and sewage infrastructure, according to a Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) statement issued on Sunday.

The government said the projects are part of its efforts to transform Delhi into a clean, green and water-secure capital while improving civic services for residents. CM Rekha Gupta announced approval for 12 new Decentralised Sewage Treatment Plants (DSTPs) in the Najafgarh region under the Centre’s AMRUT scheme. The projects, estimated to cost around Rs 860 crore, will have a combined treatment capacity of 46.5 million gallons per day (MGD), including a 17 MGD plant at Mitraon.

According to the CMO, the remaining facilities will be set up at Kair, Kanganheri, Kakrola, Dichaon Kalan, Galibpur, Sarangpur, Shikarpur, Hasanpur, Jaffarpur, Kazipur and Khera Dabar. The projects are expected to benefit more than 121 unauthorised colonies, 35 villages and nearly seven lakh residents by preventing untreated sewage from flowing into the Najafgarh Drain.

The government has also approved the upgradation of Phase I of the Keshopur Sewage Treatment Plant. The project, estimated to cost about Rs 122 crore, will increase treatment capacity from 12 MGD to 18 MGD and include an 11-year operation and maintenance component.

To improve groundwater recharge, the DJB will construct new rainwater-harvesting structures and restore existing ones across departments. The initiative will involve the appointment of groundwater experts and rainwater-harvesting social mobilisers.