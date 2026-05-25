Delhi Gymkhana Club staff stare at uncertainty after Centre's order directing to vacate land

NEW DELHI: Anxiety and uncertainty have gripped employees of the Delhi Gymkhana Club after the Centre directed the institution to vacate its premises by June 5, with many workers fearing the loss of livelihood after decades of service at one of the city’s most prestigious clubs.

Nandan Singh Negi, president of the Gymkhana Employee Welfare Association, said staff members were informed on Saturday about the government’s plan to take over the premises.

“Employees have been calling me continuously, asking what will happen to them and where they will go,” Negi said.

Sevral workers said the development has left them worried about their future. Ramesh, who has worked at the Gymkhana club for more than 35 years, said several employees had spent decades serving the institution and now feared being left without an income.