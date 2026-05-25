Delhi Gymkhana Club staff stare at uncertainty after Centre's order directing to vacate land

NEW DELHI: Anxiety and uncertainty have gripped employees of the Delhi Gymkhana Club after the Centre directed the institution to vacate its premises by June 5, with many workers fearing the loss of livelihood after decades of service at one of the city’s most prestigious clubs.
Nandan Singh Negi, president of the Gymkhana Employee Welfare Association, said staff members were informed on Saturday about the government’s plan to take over the premises.
“Employees have been calling me continuously, asking what will happen to them and where they will go,” Negi said.
Sevral workers said the development has left them worried about their future. Ramesh, who has worked at the Gymkhana club for more than 35 years, said several employees had spent decades serving the institution and now feared being left without an income.
“Many of us have worked here for over three decades, while others have spent 10 to 15 years. We do not know how we will support our families,” he said, adding that finding a new job at this stage of life would be difficult. Several staff members gathered at the club on Sunday seeking clarity on the situation. A housekeeping employee said she was devastated by the prospect of losing both her home and job within days.
According to retired Lt Gen P.K. Sehgal, a club member since 1972, nearly 600 workers are employed at the institution. He said the committee had met after receiving the notice and decided to challenge the order in court.
The Gymkhana Club, located at Safdarjung Road in Lutyens’ Delhi, was originally leased for operating a social and sporting institution. In a May 22 order, the Land and Development Office said the land was required for institutional and governance-related purposes and sought its resumption.
Members to move court
Members of the club on Sunday launched a signature campaign to authorise a legal challenge to the Centre’s order directing the club to vacate its premises by June 5. Retired Brigadier Bedi said members signed an authorisation letter and are set to move court on Monday against the order.