From ‘au revoir’ to adieu: Delhi Gymkhana Club’s uncertain fate

Field Marshal Cariappa at the farewell

As the evening drew to a close, then Brigadier Kodandera Madappa Cariappa, who later became the Commander-in-Chief (C-in-C) of the Indian Army, addressed the gathering.

According to the book, Field Marshal Cariappa, who was the first Indian officer to command a battalion--the 1st Battalion of the 7th Rajput Regiment-- climbed to the raised dance platform and called for silence.

“We are here to say au revoir (goodbye) and only au revoir, because we shall meet again in the same spirit of friendship that has always bound us together ... .We have shared a common destiny so long that our history is inseparable. We have been brothers. We will always remain brothers. And we shall never forget the great years we have lived together,” the book quotes him saying.

Referring to the farewell gathering, historian and author Swapna Liddle said it was held on August 6, 1947, when officers of the armed forces of the Dominion of India bade farewell to their old comrades from the armed forces of the Dominion of Pakistan.

“Around Partition, a large number of officials were moving to Pakistan, and farewell gatherings were held at the Gymkhana Club. They regarded one another as fellow officers. So, for them, Partition was also tinged with sadness because they were losing those bonds. The entire service structure was being divided into two,” said Liddle, author of "Connaught Place and the Making of New Delhi".

Since that 1947 evening, the club has come a long way and witnessed countless celebrations. Much like that historic farewell, the once most sought-after recreational venue and heritage structure may soon bid adieu to the city after the notice of the Land and Development Office (L&DO), of the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) of “re-entry and resumption of the premises”.

The Government has decided to revoke club's lease and asked the management of one of the oldest clubs in the country to hand over the premises, standing on a sprawling 27.3-acre plot, by June 5.

The justification is that the land is required for “strengthening and securing defence infrastructure” and for “other vital public security purposes.” The property is adjacent to the Prime Minister’s residence on Lok Kalyan Marg, earlier known as Race Course Road.

Though nothing has been made official yet, the club is likely to be razed to make way for new construction. Following this, the legacy of the more than 110-year-old institution may also soon come to an end.