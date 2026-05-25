Heatwave persists, yellow alert issued till May 27

NEW DELHI: Delhi remained in the grip of a heatwave on Sunday as the maximum temperature climbed to 43.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum settled at 28.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for heatwave conditions and strong surface winds during the afternoon, with similar conditions expected to continue till May 27. The maximum temperature is likely to touch 45 degrees Celsius over the next few days, the IMD said.

A ‘yellow’ alert advises residents to remain updated about changing weather conditions and take necessary precautions. Relative humidity was recorded at 37 per cent at 8.30 am on Sunday. While the intense heat is expected to persist in the coming days, the IMD has forecast light rain in parts of the city on Sunday evening. More relief from the scorching weather may arrive towards the end of the month, with light rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds predicted between May 28 and May 30.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category. The city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 205 at 4 pm on Sunday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 201 and 300 falls in the ‘poor’ category, while readings between 101 and 200 are classified as ‘moderate’. Authorities have advised vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly and people with respiratory ailments, to limit prolonged outdoor exposure during peak heat hours.

The combination of high temperatures and poor air quality has added to discomfort levels across the city, with residents hoping for relief from the forecast rain and thunderstorms.