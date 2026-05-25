SUV runs over watchman twice, murder case filed

NEW DELHI: A 60-year-old watchman died after being assaulted by an SUV driver, who ran the vehicle over him twice in the Peeragarhi village on Sunday.

Bijender Bharadwaj, a resident of the village, worked as a watchman at a tempo stand where the incident took place.

According to a police official, the analysis of CCTV footage indicated that the victim may have been deliberately targeted.

A murder case has been registered under Sections 103 and 3 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Paschim Vihar West police station.

As per the CCTV footage, the vehicle could be seen waiting in one corner with its headlights on for a few minutes while the victim was sitting on a chair in the opposite direction.

A man was seen stepping out of the vehicle carrying a large stick and attacking the victim without any apparent provocation. When the victim tried to save himself, the accused returned to the SUV and ran over him once, pushing him towards a corner.

While the victim attempted to escape, the accused again drove the vehicle towards him and ran him over a second time before swiftly fleeing the spot.

When a PCR call van arrived, the victim was found lying unconscious on the road and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.