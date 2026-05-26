10-month-old thrown in septic tank, father claims ‘couldn’t bear expenses’

NEW DELHI: Unable to bear the expenses of raising his daughter, a 25-year-old man from Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy area was arrested for allegedly killing his 10-month-old daughter, officials said.

The accused, identified as Deepak, allegedly strangled the infant, dumped her body in the septic tank of his house and fabricated a kidnapping story to mislead the police, officials further said.

Deepak, a resident of Mukundpur in Bhalswa Dairy who operates a school van, later confessed to the crime during interrogation. Following his confession, the girl’s body was recovered from the septic tank.

Police were informed on Sunday that a 10-month-old girl had been kidnapped from her house in Mukundpur Part-II. Intensive search operations were launched, and CCTV footage from all possible escape routes was analysed, an officer said.

The complainant, Deepak, claimed that his daughter had gone missing from her bed during a brief five-minute period when he had stepped out to buy biscuits.

However, police noticed major inconsistencies in his account. CCTV footage failed to corroborate the father’s version of events. During sustained questioning, Deepak eventually broke down and confessed to the crime.

“Deepak revealed that he was under financial distress and felt unable to bear the expenses of raising a second daughter. In a desperate bid to rid himself of the responsibility, he murdered the infant and threw her into the septic tank of his own house before fabricating a kidnapping story to mislead the authorities,” said DCP (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami.

Following the confession, police recovered the body of the infant from the septic tank. Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been added to the case, and the accused father has been arrested. Further investigation into the incident is underway.