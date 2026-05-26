‘Cockroach’ protest at MCD House meeting causes chaos

NEW DELHI: Three proposed multi-level parking projects in Delhi’s New Friends Colony, Kalkaji and Jangpura were put on hold on Monday after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House meeting was adjourned amid opposition protests, delaying discussions on several key agenda items.

The meeting witnessed chaotic scenes as opposition councillors protested over the alleged NEET paper scam and displayed posters of cockroaches in symbolic support of the “rising popularity of the Cockroach Janta Party”.

While several listed items were cleared amid the disruption, a number of important proposals, including those related to the parking projects, could not be taken up and were deferred.

According to official information, the proposed parking facilities are expected to substantially increase parking capacity in the respective areas once completed.

The New Friends Colony project is planned to accommodate 604 vehicles, up from the previously proposed capacity of 502. The Kalkaji facility is expected to accommodate 406 vehicles, compared to the earlier estimate of 376, while the Jangpura project is proposed to have a capacity of 308 vehicles.

Another proposal that could not be discussed concerned assigning the duties of licence inspectors to sanitary inspectors in their respective wards. The move was aimed at addressing manpower shortages and strengthening action against encroachments across the city.

Addressing a press conference later, Mayor Pravesh Wahi said the disruptions prevented discussions on several civic issues, including sanitation drives and the desilting of drains ahead of the monsoon.

“Attempts were made three times to hold discussions on drain cleaning, but Aam Aadmi Party councillors did not allow meaningful deliberations on this serious matter of public interest,” he said.

Despite the disruption, the House approved several proposals, including those related to the integrated collection and transportation system for solid waste management in the South, West and Central Zones. A proposal for the construction of a community hall in the Shahdara was also cleared.