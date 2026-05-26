Delhi traffic cops get AC in helmets, fans, ORS packets to fight heat

NEW DELHI: As Delhi continues to grapple with an intense heatwave, the Delhi Police has introduced special measures to protect traffic personnel who spend long hours managing congestion under the blazing sun.

To help officers cope with the extreme temperatures, the Traffic Police has begun distributing AC helmets, portable cooling fans, water bottles and ORS sachets to prevent dehydration and heat-related illnesses.

Officials said 10 AC helmets and as many portable fans have been provided to field staff on a trial basis. In addition, each traffic circle has received around 2,000 bottles of 750 ml water and 900 ORS sachets.

“We have also installed 20-litre water dispensers to ensure field staff have continuous access to drinking water during duty hours. Considering the harsh summer conditions, special arrangements have been made to safeguard their health and well-being while working outdoors,” a senior police officer said. The officer added that a dedicated food van regularly moves across different locations to supply water whenever required.