Only one sitting in four months for Chandni Chowk reset

NEW DELHI: Nearly four months after CM Rekha Gupta assumed charge of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), the ambitious redevelopment plans for Old Delhi continue to remain largely stagnant, with only one board meeting held so far and no concrete progress emerging from it.

Gupta took over as chairperson of the SRDC on February 3, 2026, projecting the move as a major step towards reviving the long-pending redevelopment of Shahjahanabad, the Walled City. Describing the area as the cultural and historical heart of Delhi, she had promised to prioritise heritage conservation and transform it into a major tourism destination.

However, despite the Chief Minister personally heading the corporation, only a single meeting of the SRDC has taken place since her appointment, sources said. The meeting primarily focused on discussing the broad redevelopment roadmap, particularly the proposed revamp of the Jama Masjid precinct.

“The stakeholders were expected to present the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and seek approvals during the second meeting. However, the meeting was delayed. In the meantime, the Managing Director of the SRDC was transferred. After the new MD joined, he proceeded on a three-week training programme, leading to further delays,” a source said.