Only one sitting in four months for Chandni Chowk reset

NEW DELHI: Nearly four months after CM Rekha Gupta assumed charge of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), the ambitious redevelopment plans for Old Delhi continue to remain largely stagnant, with only one board meeting held so far and no concrete progress emerging from it.
Gupta took over as chairperson of the SRDC on February 3, 2026, projecting the move as a major step towards reviving the long-pending redevelopment of Shahjahanabad, the Walled City. Describing the area as the cultural and historical heart of Delhi, she had promised to prioritise heritage conservation and transform it into a major tourism destination.
However, despite the Chief Minister personally heading the corporation, only a single meeting of the SRDC has taken place since her appointment, sources said. The meeting primarily focused on discussing the broad redevelopment roadmap, particularly the proposed revamp of the Jama Masjid precinct.
“The stakeholders were expected to present the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and seek approvals during the second meeting. However, the meeting was delayed. In the meantime, the Managing Director of the SRDC was transferred. After the new MD joined, he proceeded on a three-week training programme, leading to further delays,” a source said.
According to sources, the next board meeting is now likely to be held only after the officer returns, effectively leaving the redevelopment process in limbo. Soon after Gupta assumed office, a DPR was prepared for the redevelopment of the Jama Masjid area, paving the way for major infrastructure upgrades and beautification works in one of Old Delhi’s busiest heritage zones.
The proposal includes renovation of Shahi Imam Road, façade improvement of Meena Bazaar along with fire-safety measures and water tank facilities, beautification of Kalimullah Dargah, and redevelopment of three key public spaces—Janana Park, Urdu Park and Dangal Park.
A source associated with the SRDC had stated in February that the proposal would soon be submitted to the chairperson for approval and placed before the board, which was scheduled to meet for the first time in nearly three years.
However, during the board meeting held in March, Gupta announced plans to rename the SRDC as the Indraprastha Virasat Redevelopment Corporation, signalling a broader heritage-focused vision for Old Delhi. No decision on the redevelopment proposal was taken.