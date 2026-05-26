Opposition trains the guns on Centre over fuel crisis

This is the fourth hike in the last few days... Russia and Iran are ready to provide us cheap oil and gas in sufficient quantities, so why are we not buying from them? In the last 10-15 days, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by nearly Rs 7.5 to Rs 8.

Russia and Iran are ready to provide us cheap oil and gas in sufficient quantities, so why are we not buying from them? What compulsions are preventing the PM from purchasing oil and gas from them?”

AAP Delhi state chief Saurabh Bharadwaj echoed those sentiments, saying, “AAP has been saying since Day 1 that the government would gradually make petrol and diesel extremely expensive. They were just waiting for the Assembly elections to get over.”