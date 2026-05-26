Over 2.65L people served in summer through mobile units, cooling zones: Delhi government

NEW DELHI: Amid the scorching heat, the Delhi government’s mobile heat relief units and cooling zones have reportedly emerged as a source of relief.

With special arrangements made across all 13 districts of the national capital through these zones for labourers, commuters and other needy people, approximately 2.65 lakh people have benefited.

Discussing the situation, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said, “During this period of extreme heat, the government is working on the ground with full sensitivity so that no person suffers because of the heat.”

She said such initiatives reflect the government’s spirit of public service and humanitarian approach. The Delhi Government is continuously monitoring the situation and relief arrangements will be further strengthened as required, she added.

The entire arrangement is being operated under the supervision of the revenue department. Through mobile heat relief units, relief was provided to approximately 2.65 lakh people across all 13 districts of Delhi between May 6 and May 23.

During this period, around 1,13,900 litres of cold drinking water were distributed to protect people from heat and dehydration. In addition, more than one lakh ORS packets were distributed to help people avoid heatstroke and dehydration. To protect people from the harsh sun, 44,646 gamchas and 30,864 caps were also distributed.

Each zone has seating arrangements for 100 people.