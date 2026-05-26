The art of watering plants

Watering plants appears to be one of the simplest tasks in gardening, yet it is also one of the most misunderstood. In urban landscapes across India—from balcony gardens in Mumbai to terrace gardens in Delhi, restaurant courtyards in Bengaluru, and coastal homes in Chennai—improper watering is among the most common reasons plants decline or die.

Plants need water to survive, but the key to healthy plant growth lies not in watering frequently, but in watering correctly. Understanding how plants use water, how soil holds it, and how climate affects evaporation can transform the way gardens perform.