Two government hospitals get quality certificates under Centre’s standards framework

NEW DELHI: Two leading government hospitals in the national capital achieved a major milestone as Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital received the prestigious ‘Quality Certified’ recognition under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) framework of the Government of India.

According to an official statement, LNJP Hospital secured an impressive score of 95.89 per cent in the national quality assessment process, while Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Hospital scored 96.72 per cent.

The certification was awarded on the basis of excellence demonstrated in several key healthcare areas, including OPD services, ICU facilities, blood bank, labour room, radiology, laboratory services, emergency care, maternal healthcare and various other clinical and support departments. The Delhi government described the recognition as a significant step towards strengthening the public healthcare system in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi health minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh said the government believes in delivering work rather than making hollow promises. He also stated that Delhi’s healthcare system had suffered over the years due to a lack of vision, accountability and meaningful reforms.