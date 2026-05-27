4 held for killing guard for old tiff in Peeragarhi

NEW DELHI: Two men were arrested and two juveniles apprehended for allegedly killing a 60-year-old security guard by running him over with a car in Delhi’s Peeragarhi area, police said.

According to investigators, a minor altercation had taken place about a month ago between one of the juveniles and the victim, Bijender, during which the latter allegedly used abusive language.

The juvenile allegedly developed a grudge and later conspired with his associates to kill him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Vikram Singh said.

In the early hours of Sunday, the accused allegedly threatened Bijender, assaulted him with a stick and then ran him over twice with a car. CCTV footage captured the entire incident.

Following a tip-off, police intercepted the accused near Mundka Industrial Area on Monday while they were allegedly attempting to flee towards Haridwar in the vehicle used in the crime.