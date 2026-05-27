CNG price raised again, 3rd hike in 2 weeks in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The compressed natural gas (CNG) prices in the capital were raised by Rs 2 per kg on Tuesday, marking the third increase in less than two weeks amid rising input costs. CNG now costs Rs 83.09 per kg, up from Rs 81.09, according to Indraprastha Gas Ltd, the country’s largest city gas company that sells CNG to automobiles and PNG to households and industries in Delhi and adjoining cities.

The third increase in rates since May 15 took the cumulative increase in CNG prices to Rs 5 per kg. The prices were last increased by Rs 1 per kg on May 23 and Rs 2 per kg on May 15. However, there was no revision in the rates of PNG.

With the latest revision, many drivers said the cost advantage that once made CNG preferable over petrol and diesel vehicles is gradually disappearing. Auto drivers across the capital said the repeated hikes are directly affecting their daily savings and monthly household budget.

“Every few days there is another increase in CNG prices, but our earnings do not increase like that. After paying for fuel and daily expenses, very little money is left,” said Rakesh Chauhan, an auto driver from Tilak Nagar.