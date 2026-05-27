Delhi cabinet okays proposal to double income limit for ration cards to Rs 2.5 lakh

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to increase the annual income eligibility limit for ration cards from Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh under the public distribution system (PDS). The decision is expected to benefit lakh of families who were previously excluded due to the lower income threshold. It is aimed at expanding the food security coverage in the capital, said officials.

The decision follows the recent announcement made by CM Rekha Gupta regarding the enhancement of the income ceiling for ration card eligibility in Delhi. The income eligibility limit has been hiked from the earlier Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.2 lakh and now to Rs 2.5 lakh to benefit more low-income households.

Speaking on the decision, minister for food & supplies Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “Earlier, the income eligibility for ration cards was very low. Today, even an annual income of Rs 1 lakh is below the level of minimum wages for a family. Keeping this in mind, the government has increased the income limit to Rs 2.5 lakh so that more deserving families can avail the benefits of subsidised ration under the PDS system.”

He said, “The government is also working towards implementing a CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) - enabled ration distribution mechanism. Under this system, financial assistance for ration will be directly deposited into beneficiaries’ accounts, enabling them to purchase ration as needed through digital currency at ration shops. This will enhance transparency and remove mismanagement in the system.”

The move is aimed at ensuring efficient delivery of benefits, reducing leakages, and empowering beneficiaries with greater flexibility.

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