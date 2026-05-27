Delhi identifies five major roads for dust-free, green and pedestrian-friendly corridor makeover

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has identified five key road stretches for redevelopment as model corridors that will be dust-free, greener and pedestrian-friendly, sources said on Tuesday.

The decision was reviewed at a meeting chaired by Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and attended by road-owning agencies and representatives of the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), which is working on the city’s decongestion plan.

Reviewing the progress made through coordination between SPA and the respective road-owning agencies, the L-G emphasised that the transformation should focus on making these heavily trafficked stretches free of road dust and the resulting ambient air pollution, in line with the vision outlined by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

He stressed that the exercise should help bring people closer to these stretches, fostering a sense of ownership of public assets. This, in turn, would ensure safety, security and proper maintenance, while also creating much-needed recreational public spaces, the L-G said.

“Once completed, these transit corridors will serve as models of dust mitigation and be transformed into green, pedestrian-friendly, employment-oriented and recreational stretches that remain functional round the clock,” sources said.