Delhi identifies five major roads for dust-free, green and pedestrian-friendly corridor makeover

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has identified five key road stretches for redevelopment as model corridors that will be dust-free, greener and pedestrian-friendly, sources said on Tuesday.
The decision was reviewed at a meeting chaired by Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and attended by road-owning agencies and representatives of the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), which is working on the city’s decongestion plan.
Reviewing the progress made through coordination between SPA and the respective road-owning agencies, the L-G emphasised that the transformation should focus on making these heavily trafficked stretches free of road dust and the resulting ambient air pollution, in line with the vision outlined by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).
He stressed that the exercise should help bring people closer to these stretches, fostering a sense of ownership of public assets. This, in turn, would ensure safety, security and proper maintenance, while also creating much-needed recreational public spaces, the L-G said.
“Once completed, these transit corridors will serve as models of dust mitigation and be transformed into green, pedestrian-friendly, employment-oriented and recreational stretches that remain functional round the clock,” sources said.
According to sources, the corridor redevelopment plan includes a foolproof stormwater drainage system to prevent waterlogging and the accumulation of silt. Controlling flooding is expected to improve traffic movement during rains, while the absence of silt would help reduce dust pollution.
The proposal also includes the development of scientifically designed green central verges with grass carpeting and piped irrigation facilities. This is expected to eliminate silt spillage caused by water tankers used for irrigation and reduce traffic congestion caused by their movement.
Other components include integrated pedestrian pathways with cycle tracks, public utilities and resting shelters; designated movable vending spaces integrated with cultural and informal craft bazaars to promote the night-time economy; quality street lighting; short-duration parking facilities; and surveillance systems to enhance the safety of women and children.
The five stretches proposed for redevelopment are Minto Road–ITO–Karkardooma; Minto Road–Aruna Asaf Ali Marg–Jawaharlal Nehru Marg–Delhi Gate; Netaji Subhash Marg–Shanti Van–Mahatma Gandhi Marg (along the Yamuna)–ITO–IT Estate Metro Station; Dhaula Kuan–Jail Road/Cariappa Marg–Tilak Nagar Crossing; and Uttam Nagar–Tilak Nagar–Rajouri Garden along Najafgarh Road.
The L-G also directed SPA to prepare designs that ensure pavements are constructed using materials porous enough to facilitate groundwater recharge while being durable enough to require minimal maintenance.
PROPOSED UPGRADES
Flood-proof drainage system to prevent waterlogging and reduce pollution
Green central verges with grass carpeting and piped irrigation facilities
Elimination of water tankers to ease traffic congestion
Integrated pedestrian pathways with dedicated cycle tracks and amenities
Resting shelters to improve commuter convenience and accessibility
Designated vendor spaces linked with cultural and craft bazaars
Enhanced street lighting and short-duration parking facilities proposed