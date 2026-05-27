Delhi-NCR heatwave triggers surge in ORS sales as hospitals step up heatstroke preparedness

NEW DELHI: As Delhi-NCR continues to reel under an intense heatwave conditions, pharmacies across the city are witnessing an unprecedented surge in the sale of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) products.

From powder sachets to ready-to-drink tetra packs, hydration products have become an essential purchase for residents trying to cope with the scorching summer.

Chemists across the city say the demand has risen sharply over the past few weeks as cases of dehydration, fatigue, and heat exhaustion become increasingly common.

At Rai Pharmacy in Dwarka, around 25 to 30 ORS sachets are being sold every day, with customers from all age groups purchasing them to stay hydrated. Pharmacists noted that children, office-goers, delivery workers, senior citizens, and labourers are among the biggest consumers this season.

According to pharmacy representatives, powdered ORS sachets continue to dominate sales despite the availability of convenient ready-to-drink tetra packs. A pharmacy shop owner in Mayur Vihar Phase II, Gireesh said, “I think, after every 20 minutes, someone comes in to buy ORS tetra packs for diarrhoea and high fever.”

A representative from Dava Link said ORS sales have increased significantly this summer compared to previous years. “Sachets are our biggest seller,” the representative said, adding that sachets remain the preferred choice due to their ease of storage and lower cost.

Special ward set up at LNJP Hospital

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh reviewed heatwave preparedness at LNJP Hospital and said a special ward for heat-related illnesses has been set up to handle heatstroke cases.