Delhi’s long-delayed Barapullah Phase-III corridor set for inauguration by June 30

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s long-pending Barapullah Phase-III project is in its final stage, with PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh announcing on Tuesday that the corridor will be ready for inauguration by June 30.

During a site inspection, the minister reviewed the progress of ongoing works with senior officials and engineers. The project, which remained stalled for nearly a decade due to technical, environmental and procedural hurdles, is now nearing completion under continuous monitoring by the government.

The corridor is expected to ease traffic movement between Sarai Kale Khan, Mayur Vihar, NH-24, the DND Flyway and Ring Road. It will also feature a dedicated cycle track—a first for a flyover corridor in India—along with pedestrian-friendly infrastructure. A key engineering feature is the bridge over the Yamuna floodplain, designed with spans of nearly 125 metres to minimise interference with the river’s natural flow.