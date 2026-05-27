DMRC work on elevated corridors starts in south Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has initiated feasibility studies and prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for a network of elevated corridors, underpasses and road redesigns connecting Saket, Sangam Vihar, Khanpur, Pul Prahladpur and Badarpur.

The proposed project aims to improve connectivity between Sangam Vihar, Saket, Khanpur, Maa Anandmayee Marg, Pul Prahladpur and Badarpur—stretches that witness heavy congestion daily due to dense residential clusters, roadside parking and increasing vehicular pressure, according to an official.

This would improve daily commute on South Delhi’s heavily congested Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road in the coming years, said officials. The DPR and feasibility exercise for the proposed traffic overhaul -- comprising elevated roads, underpasses, subways and redesigned stretches—is expected to be completed within four months, and consultancy work for preparing the DPR has been estimated at around Rs 1.47 crore, while the larger six-lane elevated corridor and underpass project is planned at an estimated cost of Rs 1,471 crore.

The proposal includes a nearly 5-km elevated corridor from Sangam Vihar to Maa Anandmayee Marg, along with another 1.1-km elevated stretch starting from Pul Prahladpur towards Badarpur.

An additional 1.9-km section between Maa Anandmayee Marg and Pul Prahladpur will be redesigned under the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) compliant street planning norms, said an official.

According to the DMRC, the consultant will conduct traffic volume surveys, origin-destination studies, parking assessments and road safety audits before finalising the proposal.