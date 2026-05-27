Mercury to touch 45 degrees Celsius in Delhi, yellow alert issued

NEW DELHI: The capital continued to reel under intense heat on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature at the city’s base station, Safdarjung, touching 43.5 degrees Celsius—3.1 degrees above normal, according to India Meteorological Department.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Wednesday, warning of continued heatwave conditions. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 45 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may remain close to 28 degrees on Wednesday.
According to the weather department, several other parts of the capital came very close to officially qualifying for heatwave conditions according to the IMD norms.
Under IMD criteria, a heatwave in the plains is declared when the maximum temperature crosses 45 degrees Celsius, while temperatures above 47 degrees are classified as a severe heatwave. Ayanagar missed the mark by just 0.2 degrees Celsius, Ridge by 0.4 degrees and Lodhi Road by 0.7 degrees.
There may, however, be some relief in sight for the residents. The IMD has forecast thunderstorms and rainfall activity from May 29 onwards, which could bring a drop in temperatures after days of scorching heat.
“Relief in heatwave conditions over the region is likely from May 29 due to a likely western disturbance along with moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal,” the IMD said.
Among Delhi’s weather stations on Tuesday, Ayanagar recorded the highest maximum temperature at 44.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Ridge at 44.6 degrees. Lodhi Road recorded 43.8 degrees, while Palam touched 44 degrees Celsius. All stations reported temperatures several degrees above normal.
Delhi’s minimum temperature settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal, with warm nights reported across several parts of the region.
Meanwhile, in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, Banda district remained the hottest place in the country at 47.4 degrees Celsius. Several other districts in the state also crossed the 45-degree mark, including Orai, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Agra and Hamirpur, according to the IMD.