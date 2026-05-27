Mercury to touch 45 degrees Celsius in Delhi, yellow alert issued

NEW DELHI: The capital continued to reel under intense heat on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature at the city’s base station, Safdarjung, touching 43.5 degrees Celsius—3.1 degrees above normal, according to India Meteorological Department.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Wednesday, warning of continued heatwave conditions. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 45 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may remain close to 28 degrees on Wednesday.

According to the weather department, several other parts of the capital came very close to officially qualifying for heatwave conditions according to the IMD norms.

Under IMD criteria, a heatwave in the plains is declared when the maximum temperature crosses 45 degrees Celsius, while temperatures above 47 degrees are classified as a severe heatwave. Ayanagar missed the mark by just 0.2 degrees Celsius, Ridge by 0.4 degrees and Lodhi Road by 0.7 degrees.