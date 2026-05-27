SIR in Delhi from June 30, final electoral roll on October 7: CEO

Delhi will begin the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of its electoral roll from June 30, with booth-level officers (BLOs) undertaking door-to-door verification, Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Kumar said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference , Delhi CEO Ashok Kumar said preparations for the exercise, including training of BLOs and printing of enumeration forms, will be carried out between June 20 and June 29.

“There are checks and balances at every step of the verification process, and political parties will be involved through booth-level agents (BLAs),” Kumar said.

He added that all details related to the exercise would be made available on the CEO office’s website.

To facilitate voter participation, awareness drives and special camps will be organised to assist electors in submitting their enumeration forms.

Voters will receive two copies of the enumeration form, one of which must be filled and returned to BLOs. A digital submission option will also be available for completed forms.

The revision exercise will cover all voters aged 18 years and above as of the qualifying date of October 1.

According to the CEO’s office, over 13,000 BLOs will conduct house-to-house enumeration across the national capital. Every existing elector whose name appears on the electoral roll will be issued enumeration forms in duplicate during the exercise.

Door-to-door visits by BLOs will begin on June 30 and conclude on July 29. The draft electoral roll will be published on August 5, while the final electoral roll following the SIR will be released on October 7.

“Around 13,000 BLOs will conduct house-to-house enumeration,” the CEO’s office said.

(With inputs from PTI)