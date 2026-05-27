UGC-NET applicants report portal glitches amid deadline extension, seek reopening of registration

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing controversy over technical issues in the Central Board of Secondary Education’s evaluation system, students applying for the June 2026 cycle of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) have alleged serious glitches on the examination application portal, raising fresh concerns about the digital infrastructure used for major national examinations.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the UGC-NET, had extended the application deadline from May 20 to May 23 following what it described as “various requests” from candidates. However, several aspirants claim the extension did little to ease the difficulties they encountered while completing their applications.

Students from Delhi University and other institutions have written to the University Grants Commission (UGC), urging it to reopen the registration portal. They alleged that persistent server errors, slow processing speeds and repeated submission failures made the application process stressful and time-consuming.