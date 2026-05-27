Waterlogged and unusable, parking lot in Jungpura awaits funds, upkeep

NEW DELHI: Even as a proposal seeking an additional `3 crore for completing three underground multi-level parking projects in New Friends Colony, Jangpura and Kalkaji awaits approval from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi House, the Jangpura facility remains incomplete and waterlogged years after missing multiple deadlines.

A ground visit to the site revealed flooded lower basement levels, deteriorating infrastructure and a facility that remains far from operational despite persistent parking congestion in the surrounding area.

The three-level underground parking structure, designed to accommodate more than 300 vehicles, has large portions submerged under stagnant water. Several sections appear inaccessible, while the accumulated water has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and insects. Outside the unfinished facility, vehicles continue to occupy both sides of nearby roads, creating bottlenecks and slowing traffic movement.

“Vehicles line both sides of the adjacent roads during peak hours. Congestion becomes worse in the evenings when vegetable and fruit vendors set up stalls along the roads,” said Ram Sevak, an autorickshaw driver who frequents the area.