Waterlogged and unusable, parking lot in Jungpura awaits funds, upkeep

NEW DELHI: Even as a proposal seeking an additional `3 crore for completing three underground multi-level parking projects in New Friends Colony, Jangpura and Kalkaji awaits approval from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi House, the Jangpura facility remains incomplete and waterlogged years after missing multiple deadlines.
A ground visit to the site revealed flooded lower basement levels, deteriorating infrastructure and a facility that remains far from operational despite persistent parking congestion in the surrounding area.
The three-level underground parking structure, designed to accommodate more than 300 vehicles, has large portions submerged under stagnant water. Several sections appear inaccessible, while the accumulated water has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and insects. Outside the unfinished facility, vehicles continue to occupy both sides of nearby roads, creating bottlenecks and slowing traffic movement.
“Vehicles line both sides of the adjacent roads during peak hours. Congestion becomes worse in the evenings when vegetable and fruit vendors set up stalls along the roads,” said Ram Sevak, an autorickshaw driver who frequents the area.
The project is part of an MCD initiative approved in 2008 to construct underground multi-level parking facilities in New Friends Colony, Jangpura and Kalkaji to address chronic parking shortages in densely populated neighbourhoods.
The work was awarded in 2010 to M/s Pratibha Industries Ltd at a cost of around `104.2 crore and was scheduled for completion by March 2011. However, the project became mired in delays, disputes and repeated extensions.
Locals said the condition of the site has remained largely unchanged for years. Mohammad Ahmed, a mechanic whose shop is located nearby, said the stagnant water has made the area difficult to navigate.
“What is surprising is that an MCD dispensary functions right next to the site, where elderly people and children visit regularly,” he said.
Official records show that MCD eventually penalised the contractor, forfeited guarantees and security deposits, and barred the company from participating in tenders for five years. Despite subsequent conciliation agreements and revised timelines, parts of the project remain unfinished.
Submerged in stagnant water
The three-level parking facility, designed for over 300 vehicles, has lower basements submerged under stagnant water. The accumulated water has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and insects.