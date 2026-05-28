13-year-old dies, woman suffers burns in house fire in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 13-year-old boy died and an elderly woman suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out at a house in west Delhi’s Vishnu Garden area early Wednesday, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, the blaze started in an electric scooter and spread to domestic articles kept on the ground floor of the house. Two people sustained burn injuries and were rushed to Guru Gobind Hospital in Raghubir Nagar by locals and PCR personnel before fire tenders reached the spot. Swamjeet Kaur, 65, suffered 35 per cent burn injuries, while the minor boy was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Police said Khyala police station received a PCR call regarding the fire at 2.43 am. The boy and his uncle were sleeping on the ground floor, while other family members were asleep on the first and second floors when the blaze erupted. The fire was brought under control with the help of fire tenders and water bouncers. Prima facie, police suspect a short circuit caused the blaze, though further inquiry is underway to ascertain the exact reason.

In another incident, Delhi Police rescued 13 people, including 11 visually impaired students, after a building caught fire in north Delhi’s Burari area.

DCP (North) Raja Banthia said the incident occurred around 2.30 am on May 17 at Daroga Market in Burari. Head constable Amar Singh, received information from a local resident and immediately rushed to the spot. He found eight shops on the ground floor engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to the upper floors and blocking the staircase completely.

He noticed a man and a woman trapped on the second floor amid smoke and intense flames. He stopped a passing truck, climbed onto its roof and rescued both victims one by one.