7.72 lakh Ayushman Bharat cards issued, claims worth Rs 86.22 crore settled: Delhi govt

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday said that a total of 7,72,129 Ayushman Bharat health cards had been issued in the city under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), including 2,90,475 cards under the Vaya Vandana Scheme (VVS) and 4,81,654 under the Non-VVS category, extending healthcare coverage to senior citizens and eligible families.

The scheme is further strengthening healthcare support for the AB PM-JAY, under which citizens are eligible for up to Rs 10 lakh cashless healthcare coverage. This includes Rs 5 lakh coverage under the Centre’s AB PM-JAY scheme along with an additional Rs 5 lakh health cover provided by the Delhi government, ensuring stronger financial protection and wider access to quality treatment for beneficiaries including senior citizens.

Under the scheme, as many as 46,963 beneficiaries have availed treatment so far, while 34,715 claims worth Rs 86.22 crore have been settled, providing financial protection and reducing out-of-pocket healthcare expenses for beneficiaries.

Delhi’s healthcare delivery under AB PM-JAY is being supported by a strong network of 233 empanelled hospitals, comprising 181 private and 52 government hospitals, enabling access to quality cashless treatment across a wide range of medical services.