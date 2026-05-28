7.72 lakh Ayushman Bharat cards issued, claims worth Rs 86.22 crore settled: Delhi govt

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday said that a total of 7,72,129 Ayushman Bharat health cards had been issued in the city under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), including 2,90,475 cards under the Vaya Vandana Scheme (VVS) and 4,81,654 under the Non-VVS category, extending healthcare coverage to senior citizens and eligible families.
The scheme is further strengthening healthcare support for the AB PM-JAY, under which citizens are eligible for up to Rs 10 lakh cashless healthcare coverage. This includes Rs 5 lakh coverage under the Centre’s AB PM-JAY scheme along with an additional Rs 5 lakh health cover provided by the Delhi government, ensuring stronger financial protection and wider access to quality treatment for beneficiaries including senior citizens.
Under the scheme, as many as 46,963 beneficiaries have availed treatment so far, while 34,715 claims worth Rs 86.22 crore have been settled, providing financial protection and reducing out-of-pocket healthcare expenses for beneficiaries.
Delhi’s healthcare delivery under AB PM-JAY is being supported by a strong network of 233 empanelled hospitals, comprising 181 private and 52 government hospitals, enabling access to quality cashless treatment across a wide range of medical services.
In view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh reaffirmed the city government’s preparedness to handle heat-related emergencies. He stated that Delhi’s health system remains fully geared to respond to extreme weather conditions, with priority being given to ensuring uninterrupted care and public safety.
ICU beds, emergency services, dedicated wards, mobile relief units, hospitals, polyclinics and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been placed on alert across Delhi.
The minister also reviewed preparedness at Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP), which has put in place comprehensive arrangements for the management of heat-related illnesses.
The hospital has earmarked four dedicated beds in casualty and 10 dedicated beds in the E-ICU for heat-related patients, while a 70-bed disaster ward has been kept ready to deal with any emergency situation that arises.
Adequate stocks of cooling pads, cold saline and ORS (oral rehydration solution) have been arranged to ensure timely treatment for patients suffering from heat stroke and related conditions.
Notably, Delhi spent Rs 16,696 crore on healthcare in 2022-23, with Government Health Expenditure (GHE) accounting for 29.6% of the national capital’s General Government Expenditure (GGE) during the financial year.
The latest National Health Accounts (NHA) Estimates report released by the Union Health Ministry said Delhi’s GHE as a percentage of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) stood at 1.7% during 2022-23.
2.9L VVS cards
The Ayushman Bharat health cards issued include 2.9 lakh cards under the Vaya Vandana Scheme
Further 4.81 lakh cards were issued under the Non-VVS category
It extended healthcare coverage to senior citizens and eligible families