Aadhaar will unlock a faster exit from jail after bail in Delhi

NEW DELHI: For many prisoners in Delhi, freedom remains trapped in paperwork even after courts grant them bail. The Delhi High Court has stepped in with a solution. In a May 22 order, it directed jail superintendents in the capital to use Aadhaar QR code verification applications to speed up the release of inmates granted bail.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Mahajan heard a suo motu case involving a prisoner who remained incarcerated for over a week despite securing bail because verification formalities were not completed..

The court noted that delays in verifying sureties—individuals who guarantee an accused’s appearance before court—were keeping prisoners behind bars long after judicial orders cleared them for release.

The judges directed authorities to verify identities by scanning the secure QR code embedded in Aadhaar cards through approved applications, including the Aadhaar QR Scanner App, mAadhaar App and Aadhaar App.