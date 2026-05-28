DDA to identify 3,000 vacant vacant land parcels for surface parking: Delhi L-G

NEW DELHI: In a major push to tackle Delhi’s growing parking crisis and traffic congestion, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will identify more than 3,000 vacant land parcels across the city over the next one year to create new surface parking spaces.

The move emerged as a key point of discussion during the first-ever high-level meeting chaired by Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu with all seven Lok Sabha MPs from the city on Wednesday.

Parking shortages, worsening traffic congestion, encroachments, use of vacant DDA land and maintenance and accessibility of DDA parks figured prominently in the discussions.

Officials informed the meeting that, out of the proposed 3,000 vacant land parcels, 232 DDA plots are already ready for tender for surface parking. These plots are expected to accommodate nearly one lakh vehicles and are likely to significantly ease parking pressure in several parts of the capital.

According to officials, 98 of these plots are located in Dwarka Zone, 53 in North Zone, 30 in Rohini Zone, 28 in East Zone and 23 in South Zone.

The L-G stressed that the initiative would go a long way in reducing illegal roadside parking and improving traffic movement in congested areas.

Another issue discussed was encroachment and unauthorised occupation, with all MPs identifying it as one of the biggest civic challenges facing Delhi. The MPs assured full cooperation to authorities in taking action against encroachments.

Parks must stay open from 6 am to 10 am

The L-G said all DDA parks must remain open daily from 6 am to 10 am, and parks that normally charge an entry fee must allow free public access during the time.